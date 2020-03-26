Man United confident about Paul Pogba situation – report

Manchester United are confident that Paul Pogba will remain at Old Trafford beyond the summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 26 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are increasingly confident that Paul Pogba will stay at Old Trafford beyond the summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that Manchester United believe Pogba will remain at Old Trafford partly because Europe’s top clubs can’t afford to sign the France international.

The same article states that Real Madrid and Juventus are thought to be interested in the World Cup winner but the pair could struggle to finance a deal for the 27-year-old.

According to the same story, Pogba’s current deal at Manchester United will expire in 2021 but the Red Devils have the option to trigger a clause to extend it by a further 12 months.

ESPN go on to report that Manchester United aren’t prepared to accept less than £100m for Pogba despite the Frenchman’s lack of playing time this season.

The Manchester United star has only made seven appearances in the Premier League this term in an injury-hit campaign for the box-to-box midfielder.

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window to become the club’s record signing.

However, the France star has struggled to live up to the hype, winning the Europa League and the League Cup during his second stint at Manchester United.

