Ex-Liverpool FC star sends message to Paul Pogba about Man United future

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United star Paul Pogba needs to find a club that makes him feel important, according to former Liverpool FC midfielder Mohamed Sissoko.

The France international has spent most of the 2019-20 season on the sidelines amid uncertainty surrounding his long-term future at the 20-time English champions.

Pogba has only made seven Premier League appearances in an underwhelming campaign for the World Cup winner at Manchester United.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a potential move to La Liga giants Real Madrid as well as a return to his former club Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Pogba’s current contract is set to expire in 2021, although Manchester United do have the option to extend it by a further year.

Former Liverpool FC midfielder Sissoko offered some advice to Pogba with regards to deciding the next move in his stalling career.

“I know Zidane loves Pogba. But he would like to return to Juventus,” Sissoko told EuropaCalcio, as quoted by The Sun.

“That though doesn’t depend on Pogba, but also on Manchester United, as he has a contract until 2021.

“I think Paul needs to find a team that makes him feel important.”

Pogba moved to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window under Jose Mourinho.

The France international has only managed to win the Europa League and the League Cup during his spell at Old Trafford.

Manchester United haven’t missed Pogba in the past couple of months thanks to the form of January signing Bruno Fernandes.

