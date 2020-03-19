Paul Pogba’s decision could affect Man United’s bid for 24-year-old – report

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba could affect Manchester United’s bid to sign Jack Grealish if the France international remains at Old Trafford beyond the summer, according to a report.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Pogba staying at the 20-time English champions could affect their bid to sign the Aston Villa captain.

The same article states that talk of Pogba remaining at Old Trafford is starting to gain momentum despite previously being linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the World Cup winner is impressed with Manchester United’s ambition in the transfer market in January after the Red Devils signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

The report suggests that Pogba could stay at Manchester United and Grealish could miss out on his move to the 20-time English champions as a result.

The Athletic believe that Grealish would be considered a luxury purchase if Pogba were to remain at Manchester United given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would already have Fernandes and Pogba at his disposal.

Manchester United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options in the absence of Pogba due to injury.

Fernandes has scored three goals and has made three assists in nine games in all competitions.

