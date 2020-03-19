Paul Pogba’s decision could affect Man United’s bid for 24-year-old – report

Paul Pogba's decision to stay at Manchester United could affect their bid to sign Jack Grealish, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba could affect Manchester United’s bid to sign Jack Grealish if the France international remains at Old Trafford beyond the summer, according to a report.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Daily Express, is reporting that Pogba staying at the 20-time English champions could affect their bid to sign the Aston Villa captain.

The same article states that talk of Pogba remaining at Old Trafford is starting to gain momentum despite previously being linked with a move to Juventus and Real Madrid.

According to the same story, the World Cup winner is impressed with Manchester United’s ambition in the transfer market in January after the Red Devils signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

The report suggests that Pogba could stay at Manchester United and Grealish could miss out on his move to the 20-time English champions as a result.

The Athletic believe that Grealish would be considered a luxury purchase if Pogba were to remain at Manchester United given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would already have Fernandes and Pogba at his disposal.

Manchester United signed Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window to bolster their midfield options in the absence of Pogba due to injury.

Fernandes has scored three goals and has made three assists in nine games in all competitions.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard issues update for Chelsea FC fans amid coronavirus outbreak
Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane (Photo: Screen grab / Sky Sports)
‘Pure quality’: Roy Keane talks up Man United attacker
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC plot bid to sign 22-year-old Argentina striker – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Odion Ighalo’s agent breaks silence after Man United move
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Tony Adams: What I really think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC prioritise signing France striker ahead of Timo Werner – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Russell Brand
Russell Brand wants Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to run the country
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Jamie Redknapp
Jamie Redknapp offers his thoughts on Liverpool FC’s title situation
ScoopDragon Football News Network