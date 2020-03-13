Real Madrid cool interest in Man United star – report

Real Madrid don't consider Man United star Paul Pogba a top target for the summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 13 March 2020, 08:45 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Sports Mole, is reporting that the Red Devils midfielder is no longer a top transfer priority for the Spanish giants ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Real Madrid have instead made Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek one of their main targets for the summer despite having a long-standing interest in Pogba.

According to the same story, Real Madrid are happy with the development of Martin Odegaard and Federico Valverde, who play in similar positions to the France international.

Pogba has barely featured for Manchester United in the current campaign due to a string of injury problems that have affected the World Cup winner’s campaign.

The 26-year-old hasn’t played for Manchester United since a defeat by Watford at Vicarage Road in December.

Pogba has made five starts and two substitute appearances in the Premier League campaign.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored five times and has made two assists to fill the void left by Pogba in the Manchester United midfield over the past few months.

