Paul Pogba could perform Man United U-turn thanks to Bruno Fernandes – report

Paul Pogba could stick with Man United after being inspired by Bruno Fernandes' impact, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 12 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba could perform a U-turn and stay at Manchester United partly thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ impact at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Pogba is ready to sign a new contract at the 20-time English champions despite being heavily linked with an exit.

The same article states that Pogba’s final decision could rest on whether Manchester United finish in the top four and secure a place in next season’s Champions League.

According to the same story, the France star would be happy to commit to a deal beyond 2022 if Manchester United can finish above bitter rivals Chelsea FC.

The Daily Mail go on to report that Pogba is excited by the arrival of Fernandes and the World Cup winner believes he can strike up a positive partnership with the £47m signing.

Pogba moved to Manchester United in a club-record £89m deal from Juventus under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

The France star has failed to deliver at Manchester United, having only won the Europa League and the League Cup in his first season at Old Trafford.

Manchester United will take on Austrian side LASK in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday night, in a game that will be played behind closed doors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

