Newcastle want to sign forgotten Man United man – report

Newcastle United are interested in a deal to sign Manchester United defender Phil Jones, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 16 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Newcastle United are planning a summer bid to sign Manchester United defender Phil Jones, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Magpies are hoping to ressurect the England international’s career at St James’ Park by offering Jones the chance to secure regular first-team football.

The same article states that Jones has fallen out of favour at the 20-time English champions under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Red Devils are prepared to sell Jones in a £12m deal this summer.

According to the same story, the 28-year-old is thought to be open to a move away from Manchester United in order to salvage his stalling Premier League career.

The Daily Mirror report goes on to reveal that Manchester United youngster Alex Tuanzebe is set to be given more first-team opportunities to demote Jones further down the pecking order.

Jones has played just 136 minutes of Premier League football this season, making two appearances in the English top flight.

Manchester United conceded five times in Jones’ two games in the Premier League as the England star made a mistake in a 3-3 draw with Sheffield United.

Solskjaer has used Jones in cup competitions, with the former Blackburn Rovers defender racking up a further five appearances in the 2019-20 campaign.

