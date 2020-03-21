Man United could sign Philippe Coutinho on one condition – report

Manchester United could rival Chelsea FC for Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Saturday 21 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Manchester United could rival Chelsea FC in the race to sign FC Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho this summer if Mauricio Pochettino replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

Website Sport Witness, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are still considering the appointment of Pochettino as Solskjaer in the summer despite Manchester United’s recent upturn in form.

The same article states the 20-time English champions are still unsure about the Norwegian head coach’s long-term future at Manchester United so the club are still monitoring Pochettino’s situation.

According to the same story, the former Spurs boss will rekindle interest in some of his old targets should he take over the reins of the Old Trafford outfit.

The report goes on to reveal that Coutinho is one of a number of players that Pochettino would be interested in potentially signing to bolster the Manchester United team.

Chelsea FC are also interested in a deal to sign Coutinho in the summer but could face stiff competition from Manchester United if Pochettino is appointed, the story concludes.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after the Brazil international struggled to make an impression during his season-and-a-half at FC Barcelona.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Reece James
‘He’s a top player’: Chelsea FC coach raves about 20-year-old starlet
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Arsenal Media / Screengrab)
Mikel Arteta told 30-year-old could be ‘good signing’ for Arsenal
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes sends message to Man United team-mate on Instagram
Mikel Arteta
David Luiz: How I really felt about swapping Chelsea FC for Arsenal
Reece James
‘He’s a top player’: Chelsea FC coach raves about 20-year-old starlet
Kepa Arrizabalaga
Chelsea FC star ready to stay and fight for his future – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
John Barnes
John Barnes offers simple solution to Liverpool FC title situation
Russell Brand
Russell Brand wants Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp to run the country
ScoopDragon Football News Network