Man United could sign Philippe Coutinho on one condition – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Manchester United could rival Chelsea FC in the race to sign FC Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho this summer if Mauricio Pochettino replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford, according to a report in England.

Website Sport Witness, as quoted by The Sun, is reporting that the Red Devils are still considering the appointment of Pochettino as Solskjaer in the summer despite Manchester United’s recent upturn in form.

The same article states the 20-time English champions are still unsure about the Norwegian head coach’s long-term future at Manchester United so the club are still monitoring Pochettino’s situation.

According to the same story, the former Spurs boss will rekindle interest in some of his old targets should he take over the reins of the Old Trafford outfit.

The report goes on to reveal that Coutinho is one of a number of players that Pochettino would be interested in potentially signing to bolster the Manchester United team.

Chelsea FC are also interested in a deal to sign Coutinho in the summer but could face stiff competition from Manchester United if Pochettino is appointed, the story concludes.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after the Brazil international struggled to make an impression during his season-and-a-half at FC Barcelona.

