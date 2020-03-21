Man United to rival Chelsea FC in race to sign 27-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are one of a number of Premier League clubs who could sign Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Manchester United could be a potential destination for Coutinho in the summer as FC Barcelona look to offload the Brazil international.

The same article states that the Red Devils are in the market to sign more creative players and Coutinho could fit the bill give his previous stint in the Premier League with Liverpool FC.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC have already submitted an enquiry about Coutinho’s availability at the end of his loan spell with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The report goes on to add that even some figures within Liverpool FC would like Jurgen Klopp to re-sign Coutinho to bolster their starting XI ahead of next term.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window following months of speculation linking the 27-year-old with a move to Spain.

The Brazilian playmaker has struggled to make an impression at FC Barcelona, proving unable to step out from Lionel Messi’s shadow despite linking up with his former Reds team-mate Luis Suarez.

Coutinho has scored eight times during his season-long loan at Bayern.

