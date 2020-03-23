Man United keeping tabs on 30-year-old Arsenal star – report

Manchester United are interested in Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 23 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are interested in a potential swoop to sign Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, according to a report in Italy.

Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, as quoted by Metro, are reporting that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the Gabon international’s situation at The Emirates.

The same article states that Inter Milan have also entered the race to sign the 30-year-old from the north London side this summer as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his team.

According to the same story, the Serie A giants will compete with FC Barcelona and Manchester United for Aubameyang’s signature.

The report goes on to suggest that Inter could look to sign Aubameyang to be prepared for the potential departure of their Argentina international Lautaro Martinez.

Aubameyang has less than 18 months left to run on his current deal with the north London side to raise questions about his long-term future at Arsenal.

The striker has been Arsenal’s leading goal-scorer over the past couple of years following his £56m move from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

Aubameyang has scored 17 times in 26 games in the Premier League this term, although his goals haven’t proven sufficient to keep Arsenal in the top-four places.

Manchester United are in need of a striker to replace Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Inter last summer.

