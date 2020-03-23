Rio Ferdinand rates reported Man United target ahead of James Maddison

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Jack Grealish has more ability and confidence than James Maddison as the pundit gave his verdict on the two Manchester United targets.

The Red Devils have been heavily linked with a move to sign Grealish or Maddison in the summer transfer window to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could have a void to fill if Paul Pogba finally decides to leave the 20-time English champions following his four-season stint back at Old Trafford.

Maddison made an electric start to the season before the England international suffer a loss of form, although the playmaker has still scored six times and made three assists.

Aston Villa skipper Grealish has improved as the season has progressed with a superior return of seven goals and six assists in 26 games in the Premier League.

Asked during a Q&A during an Instagram live session on Saturday, Ferdinand was asked “Grealish or Maddison?”. He responded:

“Grealish or Maddison? That’s a good question. They’re both flying, both done unbelievably well over the last year. They’re very different players.

“Maddison is someone who can get the ball, he can pop it about. He gets goals, gets assists, sets up chances, he’s sharp, he gets in good positions to create things. Very good footballer. I like him.

“Grealish does all of that but he has one thing over all these players we talk about in this position for England like Dele Alli, Maddison, Mason Mount in that position, that attacking… that can play off the striker, that can play as an attacking midfielder.

“Grealish can take people on. Grealish gets the ball, he can manipulate the ball, draw players to him… draw one/two players to him leaving space for someone else. That’s what I like about Grealish.

“He’s got that bit of arrogance as well. Knows he’s a good player that’s producing. He just edges it for me.”

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon during the January transfer window.

The Portugal international has already netted three goals and has made three assists to become an instant hit at Manchester United.

The Red Devils haven’t lost a Premier League game since Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United.

