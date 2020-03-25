Rio Ferdinand sends warning to Man United about Philippe Coutinho bid

Ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand has warned Manchester United not to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils have been linked with a controversial bid to sign the former Liverpool FC midfielder at the end of the campaign to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

FC Barcelona are thought to be keen to offload Coutinho in order to raise transfer funds ahead of the summer to bolster their attack with a marquee name.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich but the Bundesliga giants aren’t expected to sign the Brazil international on a permanent transfer in the summer.

The Brazil international has been linked with a return to the Premier League, prompting reports linking Manchester United, Chelsea FC and Arsenal with the 27-year-old.

But former Manchester United defender Ferdinand doesn’t want the 20-time English champions to launch a bid for the FC Barcelona flop.

“At Liverpool he was an amazing player, but since he left Liverpool he hasn’t really done it yet,” Ferdinand said in an Instagram Q&A on Monday.

“He struggled at Barcelona, struggled to fit in there and then he hasn’t done amazingly well at Bayern.

“I think he is a great player, a huge talent, I think he needs saving. Coming into the Premier League to the right team would be a saviour for him, he needs that.

“I would have said Man United before Bruno Fernandes turned up, but not now.”

Coutinho has scored eight goals and has made six assists in 22 games in the Bundesliga this season.

Manchester United have already bolstered their attacking midfield options with the signing of Bruno Fernandes in January.

The Portugal international has already scored three goals and has made four assists in eight games in all competitions this term.

