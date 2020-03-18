Arsenal, Man United offered the chance to sign France defender – report

Arsenal and Manchester United have been given the chance to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have been presented with the chance to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Catalan side have offered Umtiti to Manchester United in the hope of raising funds for a summer transfer spree.

The same article states that Manchester United were interested in the French defender last summer before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Harry Maguire the most-expensive defender in the world by bringing him to Old Trafford from Leicester City.

According to the same story, Solskjaer still believes that Manchester United need to make improvements at the back despite Maguire’s impact since his arrival at the 20-time English champions.

The Daily Star go on to reveal that FC Barcelona have also reached out to Arsenal about a potential deal for Umtiti as Mikel Arteta looks to remould his squad.

However, the same article suggests FC Barcelona’s asking price of £55m could be too steep for Arsenal if the Gunners fail to finish in the Premier League’s top four.

Umtiti has only featured in 11 games in the Spanish top flight this term as the World Cup winner remains out of favour at Camp Nou.

The 26-year-old has won two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey twice since his move to FC Barcelona from Lyon in 2017.

