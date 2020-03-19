Man United to make big push to sign 26-year-old France defender – report

Manchester United are set to make a big offer to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to a report in Spain

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 March 2020, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are planning to make a big push to sign FC Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by talkSPORT, is reporting that Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to be given a big transfer war chest to improve his Red Devils squad.

The same article states that the Red Devils are considering Umtiti as a long-term centre-half partner for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire in Solskjaer’s starting XI.

According to the same story, Manchester United’s bitter Premier League rivals Arsenal are also long-term admirers of Umtiti following his performances for Lyon and FC Barcelona.

The report goes on to add that Mikel Arteta is also though to be in the market to sign a new centre-half given the north London side’s erratic performances at the back.

FC Barcelona are eager to sell Umtiti to raise funds for a summer spending spree as the Spanish side look to re-sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar, the article concludes.

Umtiti has won two La Liga titles and two Cope del Rey trophies since his move to FC Barcelona from Lyon in 2017.

The FC Barcelona defender won the World Cup with France in 2018.

Manchester United made Maguire the most expensive defender in the world last season after he arrived in a £80m from Leicester City.

