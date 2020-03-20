Man United to rival Man City for top 25-year-old Spanish midfielder – report

Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in Spain

By Transfer Agent Friday 20 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Manchester United and Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo is reporting that Manchester United and Manchester City are leading Premier League interest in the Spain international ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that Atletico and Niguez have been unable to agree to a contract extension to raise questions about his long-term future at the Wanda Metropolitano.

According to the same story, the Atletico playmaker signed up with Stellar Group – a football agency headed by Gareth Bale’s agent Jonathan Barnett – in 2019.

Mundo Deportivo go on to suggest that Niguez’s new agents are familiar with the Premier League which could make a move to England more likely for the number eight.

Niguez scored Atletico’s only goal in their 1-0 victory over Liverpool FC in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in the Spanish capital last month.

Atletico came from behind to win 3-2 in the second leg at Anfield to eliminate the holders from the competition and progress to the Champions League last eight.

Niguez has scored four goals in 34 games in all competitions during the current campaign to underline his importance to Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid.

