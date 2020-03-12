Sir Alex Ferguson helping Man United to sign 16-year-old – report

Sir Alex Ferguson is playing a role in Manchester United's bid to sign Jude Bellingham, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 12 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Sir Alex Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson was in the stands on Sunday (Photo: BT Sport)

Sir Alex Ferguson is playing a role in Manchester United’s bid to win the race to sign Birmingham City teenager Jude Bellingham, according to a report in England.

The Daily Star is reporting that the former Manchester United manager is on a “charm offensive” as the 20-time English champions look to convince Bellingham to move to Old Trafford.

The same article states that Manchester United have pulled out all the stops to win the race for the 16-year-old’s signature given that the Red Devils have competition from Liverpool FC, Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea FC.

According to the same story, Ferguson met Bellingham and his parents at Carrington training ground on Monday as the teenager was shown around the club’s facilities.

The Daily Star go on to claim that Borussia Dortmund remain favourites to sign Bellingham given their success in transforming Jadon Sancho into one of Europe’s top talents.

The same article states that the Birmingham teenager is encouraged by Dortmund’s ability to turn promising youngsters in polished players.

Bellingham has scored four goals and has made two assists in 32 games in the Championship so far this season.

Manchester United are seemingly in the market to sign young British talents to bolster their squad, having also recently been linked with Jack Grealish and James Maddison.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Frank Lampard
Ross Barkley: Why the future is bright at Chelsea FC under Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard
Billy Gilmour sends message to Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Why Man United will finish ahead of Chelsea FC
Roy Keane
Roy Keane predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United lead the race to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Indian Wells
Indian Wells 2020 cancelled, as tennis takes its first big coronavirus hit
Roy Keane
Roy Keane predicts where Man United, Chelsea FC will finish
Paul Merson
Paul Merson: Why Man United will finish ahead of Chelsea FC
ScoopDragon Football News Network