Man United hold talks about signing 24-year-old France forward – report

Manchester United are interested in a potential bid to sign Atletico Madrid forward Thomas Lemar, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 22 March 2020, 06:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, according to a report.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign Lemar in the summer transfer window to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that the Red Devils are eager to start their transfer business early ahead of the summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United would like to add a player of Lemar’s creativity to the Red Devils team to provide more attacking flair in wide positions.

The ESPN report goes on to claim that the 20-time English champions like the fact that Lemar is predominantly left-footed.

Lemar has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool FC but a transfer to the Premier League failed to materialise.

The France international has struggled to impress during his one-and-a-half seasons at Atletico Madrid so far.

Lemar has scored four times in 67 games in all competitions since his €70m switch in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Manchester United already spent big in the January transfer window when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with a return of three goals and three assists in eight games in all competitions so far this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Jamie Carragher
Jamie Carragher: Liverpool FC shouldn’t be given the title
Philippe Coutinho
Man United could sign Philippe Coutinho on one condition – report
Bruno Fernandes
Inter Milan star sends message to Man United about Bruno Fernandes
Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku: What I really think about Man United this season
Mikel Arteta
Arsenal provide official update on Mikel Arteta’s condition
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Chelsea FC enter the race to sign 30-year-old Premier League striker – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Roland Garros
A vital hint of unity emerges from troubled week for tennis community
Gary Neville
Gary Neville discusses the season’s fate as Liverpool FC eye the title
Steve McManaman
Pundit: Man United star has not played enough for Real Madrid transfer
ScoopDragon Football News Network