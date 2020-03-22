Man United hold talks about signing 24-year-old France forward – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United have held talks with Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar, according to a report.

Website ESPN is reporting that Manchester United are looking to sign Lemar in the summer transfer window to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.

The same article states that the Red Devils are eager to start their transfer business early ahead of the summer.

According to the same story, Manchester United would like to add a player of Lemar’s creativity to the Red Devils team to provide more attacking flair in wide positions.

The ESPN report goes on to claim that the 20-time English champions like the fact that Lemar is predominantly left-footed.

Lemar has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool FC but a transfer to the Premier League failed to materialise.

The France international has struggled to impress during his one-and-a-half seasons at Atletico Madrid so far.

Lemar has scored four times in 67 games in all competitions since his €70m switch in the 2018 summer transfer window.

Manchester United already spent big in the January transfer window when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer signed Portugal international Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon.

Fernandes has hit the ground running with a return of three goals and three assists in eight games in all competitions so far this term.

