Reporter lifts lid on Man United’s top two summer targets

Manchester United will be happy if they can get deals for JacK Grealish and Jadon Sancho over the line this summer, according to Manchester Evening News reporter Tyrone Marshall.

The Red Devils are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to close the gap on Liverpool FC and Manchester City at the top of the table.

Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in January and the Portugal international has been a massive hit since his arrival at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer is thought to be keen to add more attacking flair to the Manchester United team in the shape of Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho and Aston Villa captain Grealish.

The 20-time English champions have struggled with a lack of creativity and flair in the team in the absence of injured Paul Pogba.

Now, Manchester Evening News reporter Marshall has provided an update on the club’s apparent interest in Grealish and Sancho.

“A lot of this depends on whether the transfer window is shortened or not, with so many unknowns in that area at the moment,” Marshall said during a Q&A on the website.

“But if United did sign Sancho and Grealish then I think they’d consider that a very successful window, only slightly diluted if Pogba departs.

“Sancho and Grealish are two top targets and they could have a big impact on this team. We’ve seen recently that the defence is looking stronger by the week, so improvements in the final third are likely to be the priority this summer.”

Manchester United’s transfer business could be affected by whether they finish in the Champions League qualification spots.

The Red Devils are currently in fifth place in the Premier League table and three points adrift of Chelsea FC, with the fixtures currently suspended until 30 April.

