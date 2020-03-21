Man United hope to sell 27-year-old in £100m deal – report

Manchester United want to sell Paul Pogba in a £100m deal this summer, according to a report

Transfer Agent
Saturday 21 March 2020, 06:00 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Manchester United are planning to sell Paul Pogba for up to £100m this summer, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that the Red Devils don’t plan to keep the France international despite recent speculation suggesting a reconciliation could be on the cards.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping to get a deal wrapped up quickly to sell Pogba in a deal worth around £100m in the summer transfer window.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions would only trigger Pogba’s one-year contract extension to protect the value of their prized asset.

The Sun go on to report that Serie A champions Juventus and La Liga giants Real Madrid are both interested in a deal to sign the World Cup winner this sumner.

The report goes on to claim that Solskjaer wants to build a team without any egos, although the Manchester United boss has been careful not to publicly criticise Pogba.

The French midfielder has only made eight appearances in the current campaign due to a string of injury problems that have hampered his Premier League season.

Pogba has only won the Europa League and the League Cup since his move to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

