Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man United v Man City

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win over Manchester United in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Citizens will return to Premier League action after Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in the League Cup final at Wembley last weekend.

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday night to set up a FA Cup quarter-final clash against Newcastle United.

Their bitter rivals Manchester United eased to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Championship side Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round to continue their recent good run.

The 20-time English champions will take on Norwich City in the last eight after goals from Odion Ighalo and Luke Shaw.

Manchester City lost 2-1 to Manchester United at their Premier League meeting at The Etihad back in December.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Manchester City to ease to a 3-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday evening.

“It’s a proper Super Sunday. Manchester City aren’t going for the title but they know the potential ramifications of losing this one with Liverpool coming to town in a few weeks,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Manchester United have beaten City at the Etihad already twice this season, but in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford, it was City who picked them off.

“The demands of United fans dictate that they won’t be parking the bus, but to go head to head with them on their own patch. This suits City.

“Having got their first trophy of the season, I imagine Pep Guardiola will have his strongest side out. United have been better defensively and are a counter-attacking side, but I still think City will pick them off with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, provided he’s fit.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three Premier League games against Manchester City in all competitions.

The Red Devils are three points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Manchester City are 22 points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC.

