Dimitar Berbatov states his prediction for Man United v Man City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Dimitar Berbatov is backing Manchester United to beat Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils will host the League Cup winners at Old Trafford looking to record back-to-back Premier League victories over their bitter rivals.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against Manchester City at The Etihad back in December as they delivered a blow to their title hopes.

The 20-time English champions are unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, hitting form at a crucial point of the season.

Manchester United were 2-0 winners at Chelsea FC before a 3-0 victory over Burnley as they built some momentum until last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Everton.

Manchester City retained the League Cup crown last weekend thanks to a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in the Wembley showpiece.

The Citizens lost 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur before a 1-0 win at Leicester City in their last two Premier League games on the road.

Former Manchester United striker Berbatov is backing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to edge to a narrow win over Manchester City.

“United are in great form at the moment and it is the perfect time for them to face City,” Berbatov told Metro.

“The Premier League is done for Guardiola and their main focus now is the Champions League, Manchester United have to take advantage of that, and I think they will, it will be a great win for them and such a valuable three points in the race for top four.”

Bruno Fernandes has been a big hit since his move to Manchester United in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Portuguese midfielder has scored two goals and has made two assists in four Premier League games.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip