Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Man United v Man City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to draw 1-1 with Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils were 3-0 winners against Wayne Rooney and Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round at Pride Park on Thursday night to book their place in the quarter-final.

Manchester City have enjoyed a good week in the cup competitions after Pep Guardiola’s side were 2-1 winners against Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Citizens followed up that win with a 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night to continue their pursuit of further silverware.

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park last weekend after Bruno Fernandes secured a point for the visitors after David De Gea’s early error.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are three points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to secure a point in a 1-1 draw with Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford on Sunday.

“United look a lot better of late, and they have a realistic chance of finishing in the Champions League places. I have been impressed by City recently too though,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“Kevin de Bruyne’s form is a big reason I am expecting Pep Guardiola’s side to kick on between now and the rest of the season, but he is a doubt for this one because of a shoulder injury.

“Whether he plays or not could make the difference whether City win or not. I am expecting midfield to be a key battle in the outcome, and it would usually be an area where they are on top.

“But with Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic fit, and Bruno Fernandes providing the spark, I have a feeling United will be competitive in there, and this should be a very close game.”

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last three games against Manchester City.

The Red Devils were 2-1 winners against their city rivals in the Premier League back in December.

