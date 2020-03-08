Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Man City

England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester United and Manchester City to play out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome the Citizens to Old Trafford as they bid to try and continue their push towards a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been in decent form in the Premier League in recent games, having won two of their last three top-flight clashes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men head into the game after having sealed a 3-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup fifth round on Thursday night.

Manchester City, meanwhile, sealed their spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 1-0 win at Sheffield United in midweek, and they beat Aston Villa to win the League Cup last weekend.

Despite Manchester City being 15 points ahead of Manchester United in the Premier League table as things stand, former Liverpool FC striker Owen is tipping the two teams to share the spoils on Sunday afternoon at Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Recent Carabao Cup winners Manchester City travel across Manchester for their derby clash with United in the match of the weekend.

“They’ll be in a confident mood heading to Old Trafford but from the three matches between the sides this season, Manchester United have already won two.”

However, in what is sure to be a closely fought contest, I think the bragging rights will be shared with a goal and a point apiece.

Manchester City will travel to Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night in their next game in the top flight.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip