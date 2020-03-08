‘I think they will edge it’: Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Man City

Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)

Jamie Redknapp is tipping Manchester City to edge to a narrow victory over Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are preparing to welcome the Citizens to Old Trafford as they look to continue their recent upturn in form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United have won two of their last three games in the Premier League to keep themselves in the race for a top-four finish this season.

Solskjaer’s side have been showing signs of improvement since the arrival of Bruno Fernandes at Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils also booked their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals thanks to a 3-0 win over Derby County on Thursday night.

Manchester City, meanwhile, head into the clash fresh from having lifted the League Cup last weekend and on the back of their win over Sheffield United in the FA Cup in midweek.

Former Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Redknapp is fully expecting to see Manchester City snatch a victory at Old Trafford this weekend.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Redknapp said: “At home you’ve got to get after this City side.

“That does make it dangerous though because Manchester City can then hit you and hurt you on the counter-attack.

“I’ve been really impressed with Manchester United over the past six weeks and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deserves a lot of credit but I’m going for a City win here. I think City will edge it.”

Manchester United are aiming to finish in the top four this season after having come sixth last term under Solskjaer.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip