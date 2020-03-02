Michael Owen states his prediction for Portsmouth v Arsenal

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Arsenal to ease to a comfortable win against Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth round at Fratton Park on Monday night.

The Gunners weren’t in action in the Premier League over the weekend so Mikel Arteta’s side had time to recover from their surprise Europa League exit last week.

Arsenal suffered a 2-1 loss to Olympiakos in the second leg of their last-32 tie to crash out of the competition on away goals despite their upturn in form under Arteta.

The north London side have won their last two Premier League games thanks to victories over Newcastle United and Everton at The Emirates to rekindle their slim top-four hopes.

Portsmouth are sitting in third position in League One and five points adrift of top spot in the race to secure a return to the Championship next season.

Pompey have won four of their last six League One games ahead of the visit of Arsenal in the FA Cup.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Arsenal to ease to a straightforward win against their League One opponents on the south coast on Monday night.

“Fratton Park plays host to the 5th round opener between League One hopefuls Portsmouth and Premier League heavyweights Arsenal,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The Gunners are undefeated in 25 of their last 28 FA Cup matches and I think they have too much about them to be worrying about an upset.

“Now that Arsenal no longer have the Europa League to focus on, I fancy Mikel Arteta to set his men up with attacking intent, aiming to secure an early goal and settle any nerves.

“If that happens, I can see Arsenal dispatching Pompey with relative ease and thereby extending their impressive FA Cup record.”

Arsenal are in 10th place and eight points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth ahead of the visit of West Ham at The Emirates on Saturday afternoon.

