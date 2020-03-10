Michael Owen states his prediction for RB Leipzig v Tottenham

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat RB Leipzig in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Spurs suffered a 1-0 loss in north London in the first leg last month after Timo Werner got on the score-sheet for RB Leipzig.

Jose Mourinho’s side have struggled for consistency since their loss to the Bundesliga outfit in the round of 16.

Spurs crashed out of the FA Cup in the fifth round following a penalty shootout loss to relegation candidates Norwich City.

Tottenham have also lost to Chelsea FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers to dent their hopes of a top-four finish.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, have continued their title challenge with two victories and two draws to keep the pressure on Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing RB Leipzig to ease to a 2-0 win against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

“Hit by injuries and low on confidence, it’s been a difficult spell for Spurs recently,” Owen told BetVictor.

“RB Leipzig won the first leg thanks to a Timo Werner penalty at Tottenham and they now have home advantage.

“I’m going for RB Leipzig to compound Tottenham’s bad run with a 2-0 victory.”

Leipzig have won two of their four fixtures at their home stadium in the Champions League so far this season.

Their win at Tottenham was only their second victory in an away fixture in Uefa competitions.

Spurs did beat Dortmund over two legs in the round of 16 in the Champions League last term.

They’ve won five of their eight two-legged ties against German opposition.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip