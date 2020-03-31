Key Tottenham star drops hint about his future under Jose Mourinho

Harry Kane has his say on his future at Tottenham Hotspur amid speculation about his long-term situation at the club

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 31 March 2020, 04:45 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Harry Kane has hinted that he would consider a move away from Tottenham Hotspur in the coming seasons if the north London side fail to challenge for major trophies.

The England striker is widely considered to be one of the top forwards in the Premier League and he has been earning lots of praise for his performances for the north London club in recent years.

The 26-year-old has scored 11 goals and made two assists in 20 Premier League games so far this season but he has not featured since New Year’s Day due to injury.

Tottenham are currently in eighth place in the Premier League table and are seven points adrift of Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

Kane’s current contract at the north London club is due to expire in the summer of 2024 – but the striker has now hinted that he may consider a move away from Spurs if they fail to win trophies in the coming years.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Kane replied when asked about his future: “Obviously I get asked this question a lot. It’s one of those things. I couldn’t say yes and I couldn’t say no.

“I love Spurs, I’ve always loved Spurs, but it’s one of those things.

“I’ve always said it, if I don’t feel we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, then I’m not someone to stay there for the sake of it.

“I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve, get better. I want to become one of the top, top players, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.

“It’s not definite that I’m going to stay here forever but it’s not a no either.”

Tottenham are currently scheduled to return to Premier League action on 2 May with a trip to Newcastle United, but it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule before then.

