Jose Mourinho sends message to Tottenham fans about summer signings

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Jose Mourinho has told Tottenham Hotspur fans not to expect a major overhaul of the squad during the summer transfer window.

The Lilywhites have hit a patchy run of form under Mourinho in recent weeks and they have lost their last two games in the Premier League to leave them still off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

As things stand, Tottenham are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as the race for Champions League qualification hots up.

Spurs are currently without key attacking duo Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min due to injury in what is a crucial part of the season for Mourinho’s men.

Attentions will start to inevitably turn towards the summer transfer window and the signings Tottenham could make to add to their squad.

Although Mourinho accepts that there are certain changes that need to be made, Mourinho feels that there will not be a major squad overhaul in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho said: “There will not be massive changes.

“First of all, because that is not what we need, secondly because that is not the profile of the club and thirdly because of what the market is.

“Year after year after year it’s more difficult so I’m not thinking about an overhaul at the moment. But of course we need to make our squad better.”

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on Burnley away from home on Saturday evening.

