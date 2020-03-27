Alan Shearer sends warning to Tottenham Hotspur about Harry Kane

Alan Shearer (Photo: BBC Sport / Screengrab)

Alan Shearer has warned that Tottenham Hotspur will have to start winning trophies soon if they want to keep hold of key striker Harry Kane.

The England international is widely regarded as one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, with the striker having scored 11 goals in the top flight this season before he was sidelined with an injury in January.

Kane, 26, has a remarkable 136 Premier League goals to his name but the forward has failed to win a major trophy during his time with the north London club so far.

And former Newcastle United and England striker Shearer feels that Spurs will need to taste success in the coming months if they want to keep hold of their key man.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Goal, Shearer said: “My guess is, if he doesn’t win anything in the next 12 months then he has to leave.

“He’ll do another year, I think, and if nothing comes in terms of trophies, then he’ll be off.”

Kane will be hoping to make himself available for selection again as soon as possible when the Premier League season resumes after the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign is currently on hold until early May, and Tottenham are scheduled to return to action with a trip to Shearer’s former club Newcastle United on 2 May.

However, it remains to be seen whether there will be further disruptions to the schedule before then.

