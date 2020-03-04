Sky Sports pundit: Tottenham boss Mourinho can’t wait for the season to end

Arsenal legend Paul Merson (Photo: Sky Sports)

Paul Merson has claimed that Jose Mourinho can’t wait for the season to end so he can “start again” with his Tottenham Hotspur side.

The north Londoners have struggled to put together a consistent run of form in the Premier League in recent weeks and Spurs have lost their last two top-flight games to dent their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Mourinho was brought in to replace Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager towards the end of last year and the Portuguese coach has been tasked with steering the Lilywhites to Champions League qualification this season.

As things stand, Tottenham Hotspur are currently in seventh place in the Premier League table and five points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in a close race for a top-four finish this term.

However, former Arsenal star Merson has admitted that he has been “shocked” by the way Spurs have been performing under Mourinho in recent weeks.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Merson said: “It just feels that Jose Mourinho can’t wait for this season to end so he can start again.

“How many times in the Premier League era have you seen a Mourinho team involved in these goal fests? One thing I’d expect is for his side to be solid.

“I’m shocked the way they are playing, they are so open and all over the place. This manager is good enough to set a team up not to let in goals like they have been letting in goals.

“This man wins football matches, it doesn’t matter how he wins them. He would rather win 2-0 than win 4-1! It worries me that he has to go out and excite the Spurs fans; if he’s been brought in to excite the fans and not just win football matches, then he’s in trouble.

“I’ve seen Mourinho with lesser players than that keep clean sheets. He won’t be enjoying watching this open game. He prides himself on keeping clean sheets. Nobody wins everything without keeping clean sheets.”

Tottenham will return to Premier League action on Saturday evening with a trip to Burnley in the top flight.

Next Tuesday, they will take on RB Leipzig in the return leg of their Champions League last 16 clash in Germany.

