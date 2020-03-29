Tottenham to rival Man United for 34-year-old defender – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Inter Milan defender Diego Godin this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that Jose Mourinho is set to make a fresh approach to sign the Uruguay international after he missed out on the centre-half during his stint in charge of Manchester United.

The same article states that current Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to sign Godin to add experience to his backline as well as provide cover for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

According to the same story, Mourinho would like to add a player with Godin’s leadership skills to his Spurs defence with Jan Vertonghen’s future up in the air.

The Daily Mirror go on to add that Godin has struggled to impress in Serie A this season so the 34-year-old could be on the move again with a switch to the Premier League on the cards.

Godin won the La Liga title, the Copa del Rey crown as well as the Europa League twice during his stint at Atletico Madrid under Diego Simeone.

The Uruguayan defender is a two-time Champions League runner-up after Atletico lost twice to their bitter city rivals Real Madrid in finals.

