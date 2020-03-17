Tottenham leading the race to sign 21-year-old QPR midfielder – report

Tottenham are at the front of the queue to sign QPR midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 March 2020, 08:45 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Spurs are chasing the 21-year-old following his impressive performances for the London side in the Championship so far this season.

The same article states that Tottenham’s chief scout Brian Carey watched Eze impress in QPR’s 3-1 victory over Preston North End in their last Championship fixture earlier this month.

According to the same story, Spurs are at the front of the queue to sign Eze ahead of their Premier League derby rivals Crystal Palace as well as Sheffield United.

The Sun claim that QPR will demand a transfer fee in the region of £20m for their promising midfielder after his valuable contributions to the west London side this term.

The story adds that Spurs could potentially include a player in a part-exchange deal with QPR in order to get a deal for the London-born midfielder over the line.

Current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen on a deal after Eze had caught the eye of his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, the report claims.

Eze has netted 12 goals and has made eight assists in the Championship for QPR so far this season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Juan Mata
Juan Mata: What I really think of Bruno Fernandes at Man United
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola: What I truly think of Mikel Arteta at Arsenal
Juan Mata
Man United star told to leave Old Trafford in the summer
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard wants Chelsea FC to sign 22-year-old Bundesliga star – report
Jurgen Klopp
Coronavirus: Man United to boost Liverpool FC’s title hopes – report
Bruno Fernandes
Bruno Fernandes: I’m a different player from the others at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
‘That wouldn’t be fair’: Sir Kenny Dalglish on Liverpool FC title situation
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC urged to make these two key signings in the summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Eric Bailly: Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is ‘like an uncle’
ScoopDragon Football News Network