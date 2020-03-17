Tottenham leading the race to sign 21-year-old QPR midfielder – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Queens Park Rangers midfielder Eberechi Eze, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Spurs are chasing the 21-year-old following his impressive performances for the London side in the Championship so far this season.

The same article states that Tottenham’s chief scout Brian Carey watched Eze impress in QPR’s 3-1 victory over Preston North End in their last Championship fixture earlier this month.

According to the same story, Spurs are at the front of the queue to sign Eze ahead of their Premier League derby rivals Crystal Palace as well as Sheffield United.

The Sun claim that QPR will demand a transfer fee in the region of £20m for their promising midfielder after his valuable contributions to the west London side this term.

The story adds that Spurs could potentially include a player in a part-exchange deal with QPR in order to get a deal for the London-born midfielder over the line.

Current Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is thought to be keen on a deal after Eze had caught the eye of his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino, the report claims.

Eze has netted 12 goals and has made eight assists in the Championship for QPR so far this season.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip