Tottenham register interest in 27-year-old La Liga midfielder – report

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a swoop to sign Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 16 March 2020, 07:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in a potential swoop to sign Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia, according to a report in England.

Sky Sports is reporting that Spurs have shown an interest in signing the 27-year-old to bolster their options in the middle of the park at the end of the season.

The same article states that the north London side have been impressed with Kondogbia’s performances for los Che in the Spanish top flight in the current campaign.

According to the same story, Tottenham’s chief scout Steve Hitchen is a big fan of the former Monaco midfielder and has kept tabs on the his performances this term.

Sky Sports go on to add that Hitchen has been watching Kondogbia as Spurs look to unearth a replacement for Belgian midfielder Moussa Dembele, who quit Tottenham last year.

Kondogbia has scored one goal in 17 games in the Spanish top flight this season, while the defensive midfielder has also found the net in the Champions League.

The Central African Republic midfielder built his reputation at AS Monaco before he moved to Inter Milan in 2015.

Valencia signed the defensive midfielder in a £20m deal from the Serie A side in 2018.

Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League last week following a resounding defeat by RB Leipzig.

