Jose Mourinho warned 26-year-old could leave Tottenham this summer

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Harry Kane could leave Tottenham Hotspur at the end of the Premier League season, according to Spurs legend Chris Waddle.

The Spurs striker is currently sidelined with a long-term injury after he suffered a hamstring injury in a 1-0 loss to Southampton back in January.

Kane, 26, has been a key part of Tottenham’s success over the past four or five seasons, helping Spurs to qualify for the Champions League.

Tottenham reached the Champions League final last term before a 2-0 loss to Premier League rivals Liverpool FC back in June.

Kane hasn’t won any silverware at Spurs despite scoring an incredible 181 goals in 278 games in all competitions.

The England international has been linked with a potential move to Manchester United in the summer.

A report in the media this week suggested that Kane was prepared to leave the north London side as Mourinho looks to shake up the team.

Former Spurs midfielder Waddle believes Kane could leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

“He also needs another central striker to back up Harry Kane – although if you believe what you read Kane might not be at the club next season. I don’t know whether that is true or not but it’s another potential headache for Mourinho to have to deal with,” Waddle told the Racing Post.

“The problem he has is that many of the players who are on the market will also be on Chelsea, Manchester United and City’s radar and they can pay over the top for their services, but that’s not Tottenham’s style.”

Kane netted 11 times in 20 games in the Premier League before his hamstring problem.

Tottenham lost 1-0 to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash last month.

Spurs will make the return trip to Germany for the second leg next Tuesday.

