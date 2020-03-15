Mourinho told Tottenham should have signed Chelsea FC star in January

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson says Spurs missed a trick not signing Chelsea FC striker Olivier Giroud in January

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Sunday 15 March 2020, 08:30 UK
Jose Mourinho
Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho missed a trick not signing Chelsea FC striker Olivier Giroud in January, according to ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson.

Mourinho was thought to be interested in a swoop to sign a centre-forward in the January transfer window but a deal failed to materialise despite links with a number of players.

Spurs paid the price for failing to land any attacking reinforcements after Harry Kane was sidelined with a hamstring injury to deprive Tottenham of their leading goal-scorer.

Mourinho’s side have struggled in Kane’s absence as their top-four challenge waned and the Lilywhites exited the Champions League after an emphatic loss to RB Leipzig.

Giroud started the season out of favour under Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard but the World Cup winner has earned a reprieve in recent weeks.

The France international scored important goals against Tottenham and Everton to earn the 33-year-old more playing time.

Former Tottenham goalkeeper Robinson believes that Giroud would have been the perfect addition to the Spurs team in the absence of injured Kane.

“Spurs tried to get a number nine in the January window,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“With Harry Kane’s injury, closely followed by Son’s injury and now Bergwijn they have not got anyone who is comfortable playing that position.

“To not get a striker in January has proven very important. I think it was a real miss not getting Olivier Giroud in January.

“He has got game-time [recently] at Chelsea and played a lot better. He would suit Mourinho perfectly – occupy the centre-backs and give space for those behind him.

“It is a difficult sell for Spurs, getting a top striker to play while Kane is out. I really think they missed a trick not signing somebody.”

Tottenham finished in fourth place in the Premier League table last term before Spurs lost 2-0 to Liverpool FC in the Champions League final in Madrid.

Spurs appointed Mourinho as Pochettino’s replacement in November despite the Argentinian’s success at the north London club.

