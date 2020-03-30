Jose Mourinho weighing up Tottenham bid for Philippe Coutinho – report

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is weighing up a swoop for FC Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho this summer, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Spurs manager is interested in the Brazil international and Tottenham have joined the race for Coutinho’s signature.

The same article states that Mourinho would like to bolster his options in the middle of the park following a mixed start to his spell in charge of the north London side.

According to the same story, Spurs could use Ndombele to sign Coutinho following the France international’s disappointing impact at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The report goes on to reveal that Tottenham were interested in Coutinho last summer but the South American midfielder completed a season-long loan move to Bayern Munich.

Mundo Deportivo claim that Coutinho would like to secure a return to the Premier League next season following his unhappy spells at FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Coutinho moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal from Liverpool FC in the 2018 January transfer window after months of speculation linking him with a move to Camp Nou.

The Brazilian playmaker established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League during his five seasons at the Merseyside outfit.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip