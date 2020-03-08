Tottenham look to beat Liverpool FC to signing of 22-year-old midfielder – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to see off competition from Liverpool FC for Norwich City midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to a report in England.

Football Insider, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that Spurs manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Cantwell and the Portuguese head coach wants to recruit the playmaker to help rebuild his team.

The same article states that Liverpool FC and Manchester United are also interested in the 22-year-old following his impressive performances for Norwich this term.

According to the same story, Spurs have been regularly sending scouts to watch the Norwich playmaker during his first season in the Premier League after their promotion.

Football Insider report that Tottenham are ready to step up their interest in a bid to beat the Premier League leaders to Cantwell’s signature this summer.

The story goes on to add that Liverpool FC remain the favourites to sign the Norwich youth product given their current statues as reigning European and world champions.

Cantwell has scored six times in 28 games in the Premier League this season.

Norwich beat Spurs in penalties to secure their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals in mid-week.

Tottenham appointed Mourinho as their new manager back in November after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino.

