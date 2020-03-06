Tottenham ready to offer three-year deal to Chelsea FC attacker – report

Tottenham Hotspur could meet Willian's three-year contract demands in order to sign the Chelsea FC winger, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Friday 6 March 2020, 07:00 UK
Chelsea FC forward Willian (Photo: Willian / Instagram)
Willian could complete a shock move to Tottenham Hotspur from Chelsea FC this summer, according to a report in England.

Brazilian media outlet Universo Online, as quoted by The Sun, are reporting that the 31-year-old has been offered a new two-year deal to stay at the west London outfit.

The same article states that the Blues have broken their club policy of only offering over 30s a one-year deal in a bid to convince the Brazil international to stay.

But according to the same story, Willian wants a three-year contract to secure his future in the English capital.

The report goes on to state that Willian has no plans to agree to Chelsea FC’s offer as things stand, opening the door for the South American winger to complete a switch to Spurs.

Tottenham could launch a bid to sign Willian given his previous experience of working under Jose Mourinho at Chelsea FC, according to the same story.

UOL believe Spurs are ready to meet Willian’s three-year demands in order to land the attacking midfielder.

Chelsea FC are in fourth place in the Premier League table and five points ahead of Tottenham in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Spurs will take on Burnley in Saturday’s late kick-off in the Premier League, while Chelsea FC host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

