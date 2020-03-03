Michael Owen states his prediction for Tottenham v Norwich City

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Tottenham Hotspur to beat Norwich City in a high-scoring FA Cup clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

Spurs will host their Premier League opponents in the fifth-round tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Jose Mourinho’s side look to make a swift return to winning ways.

Tottenham suffered a 3-2 loss to top-six rivals Wolves in north London on Sunday to dent their hopes of overhauling Chelsea FC in the race to secure a top-four finish.

The Lilywhites have lost back-to-back Premier League games to Chelsea FC and Wolves and so have lost significant ground in the race to secure a Champions League spot next term.

Spurs are in seventh position and five points adrift of Chelsea FC after being overhauled by Manchester United and Wolves in the past week or so in the Premier League standings.

Norwich were 1-0 winners against Leicester City on Friday night to give themselves a lifeline in the race to beat the drop.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Tottenham to beat Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

“As Spurs remain unconvincing without Kane and Son, calls for Mourinho to give Troy Parrott a chance are getting louder,” Owen told BetVictor.

“The young Irishman must be champing at the bit to prove himself and I think this may well be a golden opportunity.

“Norwich’s league struggles are there for all to see and while I believe they’ll put up a fight, I can’t see them turning their fortunes around in the Cup and I fancy Spurs to win, albeit unconvincingly.”

Tottenham were 2-1 winners against Norwich in their Premier League meeting in north London last month following a 2-2 draw at Carrow Road back in December.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip