Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves

Charlie Nicholas is predicting that Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves will settle for a point in their meeting in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham will host their top-eight rivals in the Premier League as Jose Mourinho looks to get their challenge for a Champions League qualification spot back on track.

Spurs suffered a 2-1 loss to fourth-placed Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend to miss out on the chance to move to within a point of Frank Lampard’s side.

Tottenham are currently in sixth position and a point ahead of Wolves, who have only lost one of their last six Premier League outings.

Spurs were 2-1 winners in the reverse of this fixture at Molinuex back in December, snatching a last-gasp winner courtesy of Belgian defender Jan Vertongen.

Former Arsenal midfielder Nicholas is backing Tottenham and Wolves to share the spoils in their Premier League meeting on Sunday afternoon.

“Is Lucas Moura going to score goals? Is Dele Alli going to play? Who is going to be in a mood? Where is that killer final ball coming from for Spurs?” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“Wolves are a real handful going forward. Adama Traore’s strength and pace is phenomenal. He looked like he always had that potential and is a real danger. Tottenham may be frustrated as the gaps in the defence could be exposed. Do they play three or four? Do they trust Jan Vertonghen?

“Lucas Moura, when he plays at No 9, must use his pace in behind – he is not a link-up player. You might have to bring Dele in for the craft and intelligence to get them going.

“It would be fairly easy for a back three of Wolves to defend against. This then gives the wing-backs the licence to drive forward. I do not see a good day for Tottenham here.”

Wolves were 3-1 winners against Tottenham in this fixture at Wembley last season, although Spurs were playing under the management of Mourinho’s predecessor Mauricio Pochettino.

Although Mourinho has a reputation for being a defensive-minded coach, Tottenham have only kept three clean sheets in 22 games in all competitions.

Spurs will host Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round at their home stadium on Wednesday night.

