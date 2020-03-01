Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Tottenham v Wolves

Jose Mourinho (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Mark Lawrenson is tipping Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves to play out a 1-1 draw in a tight fixture between the top-eight rivals in north London on Sunday afternoon.

Both Spurs and Wolves harbour outside hopes of securing a top-four finish this season but they’ve struggled to find consistent form throughout the campaign.

Tottenham lost 2-1 to Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge last weekend to bring to an end their unbeaten run under Mourinho.

Spurs have lost their last two games in all competitions following a 1-0 defeat by RB Leipzig in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last month.

Wolves ended a winless run with a 3-0 victory over Norwich City in their last Premier League outing to build some much-needed confidence as they bid to secure a European spot.

Former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing Tottenham and Wolves to settle for a point apiece in their Premier League meeting at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

“Spurs are still short of strikers and I think manager Jose Mourinho is trying to prove a point to his chairman, Daniel Levy, by refusing to play teenager Troy Parrott,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“They have been flat in attack in their defeats by RB Leipzig and Chelsea in the past week, and they will need to find a spark from somewhere.

“Wolves were extremely unlucky to lose to Tottenham at Molineux before Christmas, and they will punish any weakness from Mourinho’s men this time.

“Both teams are in the hunt for fourth place, although fifth could still get them in next season’s Champions League if Manchester City’s European ban is upheld.

“Everyone from Chelsea in fourth down to Everton in 11th knows that is the prize up for grabs if they can get on a run between now and the end of the season.

“It is a massive thing to play for, in terms of the money on offer and how teams will be able to attract players, and it is very hard to call. When I look at the table now, I really don’t know who will make it.”

Spurs were 2-1 winners against Wolves in their meeting at the Molineux Stadium back in December thanks to Jan Vertonghen’s 91st-minute winner.

However, Wolves emerged victorious in their last trip to Tottenham, although Spurs were still playing at Wembley at the time.

Tottenham will take on Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night.

