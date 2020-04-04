Andy Gray sends advice to Man United about Jack Grealish

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Andy Gray says Manchester United need to see if Jack Grealish is open to changing his ways before making a concrete bid for the Aston Villa captain.

The Red Devils have been regularly linked with a move to sign the Aston Villa midfielder over the past couple of months following his eye-catching peformances.

Grealish has scored seven times and has made six assists in 26 outings in the Premier League term, which is a respectable haul in his first season back in the top flight.

The 24-year-old’s career has been punctuated by a handful of off-the-field incidents, most recently last weekend when he broke social distancing advice by attending a party.

The Aston Villa captain has since apologised for his antics after being heavily condemned by the wider football community for his irresponsible actions.

Former Villa forward Gray offered some advice to Manchester United about signing Grealish.

“The reason why he is at Villa is because he wanted to stay at Villa,” Gray told TEAMtalk.

“Jack Grealish will go this summer, when the transfer window opens – and he’ll go to a top, top club.

“If it’s me, if I’m looking at him as a potential buyer, I’d talk to him and I’d find out if it was just one error of judgement.

“Because if it is, then it doesn’t stop me from wanting him in my team.”

Grealish has been a regular in the Villa team over the past six seasons.

The England midfielder has netted 24 times in 176 games in all competitions for his hometown club.

Manchester United have already signed Bruno Fernandes to bolster their midfield after the Portugal international arrived in a £47m deal from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

