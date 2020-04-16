Arsenal, Chelsea FC offered 27-year-old Brazilian star in cut-price deal – report

Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez (Photo: Philippe Coutinho / Instagram)

Arsenal and Chelsea FC have been offered the opportunity to sign FC Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho in a cut-price deal, according to a report in England.

The Sun is reporting that Coutinho’s future is uncertain after Bayern Munich opted not to sign the Brazil international on a permanent deal following his loan stint.

The same article states that FC Barcelona have given up on Coutinho and the club’s chiefs are ready to cash in on the 27-year-old at the end of the Bundesliga season.

According to the same story, Coutinho has been offered to a number of clubs around Europe as the Spanish giants look to offload the Brazilian midfielder to raise transfer funds.

The Sun claim that Arsenal, Chelsea FC and Manchester United have all been presented with the opportunity to sign Coutinho in the recent past.

However, the media outlet claim that FC Barcelona are prepared to drop their asking price to £75m in order to get the South American midfielder off their books amid interest in Arsenal and Chelsea FC.

Coutinho moved to Liverpool FC in an £8.5m deal from Inter Milan in the 2013 January transfer window.

The Brazil international established himself as one of the Premier League’s best playmakers during his stint at Liverpool FC before he moved to FC Barcelona in a £142m deal in 2018.

