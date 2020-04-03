Two key Arsenal players tipped to leave The Emirates this summer

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Kevin Campbell is tipping both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

Aubameyang’s future has been a constant source of speculation in recent months, with the Gabon international’s current contract at The Emirates set to expire at the end of next season.

The 30-year-old is Arsenal’s top scorer this season with 20 goals in all competitions, and the Gunners will be keen to tie the striker down to a new contract.

Meanwhile, Lacazette has also been in decent form for the Gunners this term, with the France international having scored nine goals and made three assists in all competitions.

Now, former Arsenal striker Campbell has claimed that the north London side may struggle to keep hold of both attacking players in the summer transfer window.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Campbell said: “I just don’t think Arsenal are in a position to keep [Aubameyang].

“I can’t see us being able to offer him anything like we think we could.

“We’re not in a great position ourselves and I think he’s one of the assets we can cash in on because there are going to be other positions in the team that need addressing.

“I don’t think it’s [the club or Aubameyang] trying to cause an impasse, I just think it’s timing. The timing is so, so wrong for Arsenal.

“Obviously with a new manager again with Mikel Arteta, he’s come in and he’s having to think on his feet, he’s having to learn on the job.

“He’s done some good things and obviously there are things that are going to need to be addressed.

“But this is probably the biggest challenge for Mikel Arteta right now in his Arsenal managerial tenure and I don’t think he’s going to be able to keep Aubameyang.

“You know what, I think Aubameyang and Lacazette are going to go. I think both of them will go. I’m a straight talker and I say it as I see it.

“Aubameyang they can get something for, I think Lacazette, the way Arteta wants to play, doesn’t really fit the system. So I think there’s going to be a lot of change.”

Arsenal – who finished fifth and without a trophy last term – are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

However, it remains to be seen when the Premier League will return, with the whole football season currently on hold amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip