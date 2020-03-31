Rio Ferdinand names three Arsenal players who have impressed him

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand (Photo: BT Sport)

Rio Ferdinand believes that Arsenal should be trying to build a new young team around the likes of Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side have shown promising signs of improvement under Arteta after the Spaniard was brought in as Unai Emery’s replacement at The Emirates late last year.

The Spanish head coach has been placing his faith in a number of young promising talents this season, including the likes of Martinelli, Willock and Saka.

Manchester United legend Ferdinand says he has been highly impressed by all three of the young talents, and he feels that they should continue to be given a chance in the first team.

The former England defender also feels that Arsenal should move to strengthen their defence in the coming transfer windows.

Speaking in an Instagram Live this week as quoted by Metro, Ferdinand said: “Really you’re meant to be looking at centre-halves, they should’ve been looking there for the last 10 years and they haven’t got it right.

“Arsenal is a fantastic football club, what a club, a massive club. I think they’ve got to get it right in other areas of the pitch.

“Keep bringing in these [players], [Gabriel] Martinelli, [Bukayo] Saka, [Joe] Willock, all these boys.

“I love seeing that but they’ve got to get stability and strength in there, some people who will do good for the club, because it hasn’t worked with the likes of Sokratis [Papastathopoulos] and [Shkodran] Mustafi, I don’t think they haven’t been able to get it right, and [Calum] Chambers before that.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

The north London side are scheduled to return to top-flight action when they take on leaders Liverpool FC at The Emirates on 2 May.

