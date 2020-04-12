‘He’s unbelievable’: Bob Wilson raves about 18-year-old Arsenal starlet

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Bob Wilson has lavished praise on Gabriel Martinelli following the teenager’s impressive start to life as an Arsenal player.

The 18-year-old has been settling into life at The Emirates after having signed for the Gunners from Brazilian side Ituano in the summer transfer window last year.

Martinelli has been in impressive form for the Gunners since his move, with the teenage forward having scored 10 goals and made two assists in all competitions with the north London side.

The forward has earned lots of praise for his hard-working performances and he looks set to have a bright future at the north London club.

Now, former Gunners goalkeeper Wilson has talked up Martinelli’s impressive start to life at The Emirates.

Speaking in an interview with Omnisport, Wilson said: “The one who I think, if Arsenal let Martinelli go, it’s going to come back and bite us.

“He’s unbelievable with the positions he takes up. I’ve spoken to [Arsenal technical director] Edu about Martinelli and he says that he sniffs the chances.

“He’s got that unbelievable ability, probably god-given, to sniff out chances. This is a kid still.”

Arsenal – who finished in fifth place last season – are currently down in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

It remains to be seen when the Premier League season will resume after it was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

