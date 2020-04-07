Jesse Lingard’s stance on Arsenal move revealed – report

Jesse Lingard has no intention of quitting Man United to sign for Arsenal this summer, say reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 7 April 2020, 04:45 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Jesse Lingard has no intention of leaving Manchester United to sign for Arsenal in the summer transfer window, according to reports.

Metro is claiming that the England international does not want to join the Gunners, despite recent claims in the media that the midfielder is a target for the north London club.

The 27-year-old has been in and out of the Manchester United team so far this season, and he has only started nine games in the Premier League for the Red Devils this term.

Lingard has managed just three goals and one assist in all competitions this term and his patchy form has led to question marks about his long-term future at Old Trafford.

However, the report in Metro claims that Lingard wants to fight for his future at Old Trafford and does not want to be pushed out of the club.

That’s despite suggestions in the same story claiming that Lingard could be offloaded in order to help fund a summer move for the Red Devils to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

According to the same article, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains a fan of Lingard, but the pair have clashed over off-field issues since the Norwegian’s permanent appointment at Old Trafford last March.

