Bacary Sagna sends clear message to Arsenal chiefs about transfer situation

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Photo: Adidas)

Bacary Sagna has told Arsenal that they cannot afford to lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and says that the Gunners should break the bank to keep him at the club.

Aubameyang’s future has been a major talking point over the last few months due to the fact that his current contract at The Emirates is due to expire at the end of next season.

The Gabon international is Arsenal’s top scorer this season and the 30-year-old has netted 17 goals and made one assist in 26 Premier League games so far this term.

He has also netted three times in the cup competitions and he is widely regarded to be one of the Premier League’s top attacking talents.

Now, former Arsenal star Sagna has advised the Gunners to avoid a repeat of the Robin van Persie situation in 2012 and make sure that they tie Aubameyang down to a lucrative new contract.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Evening Standard, Sagna said: “He can’t go now because Arsenal are on the way to building something strong.

“They can’t afford to lose him. If they have to pay him, then just pay him because if they want someone else of his quality they cost £150m.

“So don’t spend this £150m, just spend £50m and give it to him. It’s the same as [Robin] van Persie and I think you have to learn from that situation.

“Auba deserves it. I’m not saying that because of his name or because he has scored a few goals. He’s the best striker in the league.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Mikel Arteta’s first campaign in charge.

They are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as things stand with a game in hand.

