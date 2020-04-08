Bacary Sagna defends ‘vital’ and ‘amazing’ Arsenal star

Alexandre Lacazette (Photo: Adidas)

Bacary Sagna has insisted that Alexandre Lacazette does not get the credit he deserves for his performances for Arsenal.

The 28-year-old France international has been in and out of the Arsenal team this season and he has only started 15 games in the Premier League for the north London side.

Despite his limited appearances in the starting line-up, Lacazette has still contributed seven goals and has made three assists in the top flight so far this term.

Lacazette netted the all-important winner in Arsenal’s 1-0 win over West Ham United in his most recent appearance for the Gunners before the season was put on hold due to coronavirus.

The striker has been questioned for his form this season, but Sagna believes that he has a “vital” role to play in the current Arsenal team.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sagna said: “Laca is vital. He is the type of player who gives everything for the team.

“Of course you always see the one scoring the goals, like Aubameyang – who is a goalscoring machine – but the amount of work Laca puts in is amazing.

“The way he holds the ball, the way he fights for the ball, the way he presses the defence.

“This is invisible work that not everyone will see. But for Arsenal’s system and the way they want to play, he is amazing.

“He can score many goals, in front of the goal he is clinical. But most of the time he has his back to the goal.

“When he receives the ball, he is trying to protect and defend the ball for other players.”

Sagna continued: “He is getting kicked for his team-mates and this is why, for me, he is vital to the team’s system.

“He is running a lot. You know how tiring it is to run all the time and press from the front? It’s very tiring, people don’t realise how difficult it is.

“On top of this, yes you have to score goals. People will ask to score goals because we only remember goal-scorers, but he is doing a lot.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish this term under Mikel Arteta.

The north London side are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand, and they were 4-0 winners over Newcastle United in the Premier League in their most recent outing last month.

