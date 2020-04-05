‘Mind-blowing’: Tierney names the Arsenal star who shocked him in training

Kieran Tierney has admitted he was highly impressed by Gabriel Martinelli's start to life at Arsenal

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Sunday 5 April 2020, 04:15 UK
Gabriel Martinelli
Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Kieran Tierney has admitted that he was hugely impressed by Gabriel Martinelli’s start to life as an Arsenal player.

Martinelli, like Tierney, signed for Arsenal last summer and the pair have both been getting used to life at the north London club.

The Brazilian attacker has been in impressive form since his move to The Emirates from Brazilian side Ituano last summer, with Martinelli having scored 10 goals and made two assists in the first team for the north London side.

The 18-year-old attacker has impressed with his hard-working and energetic displays in an Arsenal shirt, and he looks like he will have a bright future at the north London club.

Now, Arsenal defender Tierney has admitted that he was left stunned by the way Martinelli was training with the Gunners when he first arrived at the club last summer.

Asked which player had impressed him the most in training for the Gunners, Tierney is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard: “Gabriel Martinelli.

“When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against him and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself this is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal.

“I think his hunger and drive and his talent together at one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge at the club.

The north London side are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Virgil van Dijk
Virgil van Dijk delivers latest update for Liverpool FC supporters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United could re-sign 26-year-old Ligue 1 winger – report
Mikel Arteta
Two key Arsenal players tipped to leave The Emirates this summer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Andy Gray sends advice to Man United about Jack Grealish
Reece James
Chelsea FC’s Reece James a better defender than Liverpool FC star, claims pundit
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea FC told Callum Hudson-Odoi will ‘only get better’
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Wimbledon
Wimbledon and entire grass season cancelled as Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage
Mikel Arteta
Two key Arsenal players tipped to leave The Emirates this summer
Callum Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea FC told Callum Hudson-Odoi will ‘only get better’
ScoopDragon Football News Network