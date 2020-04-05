‘Mind-blowing’: Tierney names the Arsenal star who shocked him in training

Gabriel Martinelli (Photo: Arsenal Player)

Kieran Tierney has admitted that he was hugely impressed by Gabriel Martinelli’s start to life as an Arsenal player.

Martinelli, like Tierney, signed for Arsenal last summer and the pair have both been getting used to life at the north London club.

The Brazilian attacker has been in impressive form since his move to The Emirates from Brazilian side Ituano last summer, with Martinelli having scored 10 goals and made two assists in the first team for the north London side.

The 18-year-old attacker has impressed with his hard-working and energetic displays in an Arsenal shirt, and he looks like he will have a bright future at the north London club.

Now, Arsenal defender Tierney has admitted that he was left stunned by the way Martinelli was training with the Gunners when he first arrived at the club last summer.

Asked which player had impressed him the most in training for the Gunners, Tierney is quoted as saying by the Evening Standard: “Gabriel Martinelli.

“When I first did a full training session with the team I was put up against him and the intensity of his play was honestly mind-blowing and I thought to myself this is the standard I need to be at to play for Arsenal.

“I think his hunger and drive and his talent together at one is more than enough to be a world-class player for many years.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Mikel Arteta’s first season in charge at the club.

The north London side are eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC with a game in hand.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip