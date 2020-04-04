‘He was always a coach’: Tim Cahill opens up about Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta (Photo: YouTube)

Tim Cahill has revealed that Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta displayed the characteristics needed to be a coach even during his playing days at Everton.

The Spanish head coach is currently getting used to life in the hot-seat at Arsenal after having been brought in as Unai Emery’s permanent successor at The Emirates at the end of last year.

Arteta has made something of an encouraging start to life at The Emirates, with the Gunners having shown some signs of improvement since his appointment.

The 38-year-old joined Arsenal after having spent time working under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in recent seasons.

Now, his former team-mate Cahill has explained how he had always backed Arteta to develop into a top manager once his playing career was over.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, Cahill said: “You only have to look at the clubs he’s played for.

“If you go back to Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Rangers, Everton and Arsenal. You only need to think of the coaches he’s worked under and players he’s been around.

“Mikel was always a coach, even as a player. He would take in information, he listened, and he would always look for other options. At the same time, he would talk to the players constantly.

“He’s a good leader and he’s someone I struck a good friendship with because we had a natural understanding on the pitch, just from his movements and the way he crossed the ball. We talked in and outside of training, analysing the teams we’d be coming up against and we analysed ourselves.

“I think him being at Manchester City was fantastic, but this had to happen. He had to fly the nest, and Arsenal is an amazing club.

“Unfortunately, he didn’t join a club that I love in Everton with all the speculation, but at Arsenal he’s doing an amazing job.

“He has the attributes to first change the culture, what the club is about and the brand of football, and you can already see how the players are taking to that.

“It’ll take time as at City he was flying, but I’m looking forward to seeing how he’ll flourish because he’s there for the long-term.”

Arsenal are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table and eight points adrift of the top four with a game in hand.

However, it remains to be seen when the Premier League will return after it was suspended following the coronavirus pandemic around the world.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip